Probation Condition Requiring Defendant to Remove "F Officer Rose" from His Car

From Monday's decision in City of Conneaut v. Wick, decided by the Ohio Court of Appeals, in an opinion by Judge Robert Patton, joined by Judge Mary Jane Trapp:

Appellant, Francis J. Wick ("Wick"), appeals the decision of the Conneaut Municipal Court, sentencing him to five years of unsupervised community control, a fine of $150, payment of court costs, and 30 days of suspended jail time on the condition that he complete an anger management course and remove "defamatory language" from the back of his vehicle…. This case arises from events that occurred on October 27, 2023. Wick was on Conneaut High School property using vulgar and offensive language in the presence of High School staff members and students. Wick admitted to the trial court that he used profanity towards staff and officials that day. Wick was on the property because he had dropped off his daughter but was later told to return and pick her up. Wick was angry that his daughter had been suspended from school, and there was some confusion about when she was able to return. After shouting profanities at teachers and officials, Wick squealed his tires and left the High School. When Wick arrived at his nearby home, officers were there waiting for him. Wick continued to shout profanities at officers out the windows of his home. On October 30, 2023, Wick again was at Conneaut High School, where Officer Rose was also present, and he shouted profanity at faculty and Officer rose, and again drove off. Officer Timothy Rose ("Officer Rose") was present during the October 27, 2023, incident. During Sentencing, Officer Rose advised the trial court that sometime after the incident at the High School and Wick's home, he discovered the words "F Officer Rose" written in metal paint pen on the back of Wick's vehicle. Wick stated at sentencing that his daughter had written the statement on a 1996 Ford Explorer that he owned…. Wick entered a plea of no contest to the Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and Disorderly Conduct charges, and [a] Reckless Operation [of a Motor Vehicle] count was dismissed. On the Disorderly Conduct charge, the trial court fined Wick $100. On the Aggravated Disorderly Conduct count, the trial court sentenced Wick to thirty days in jail, suspended, five years of unsupervised community control, and a $150 fine. The trial court further added the conditions that Wick attend anger management treatment and remove the "defamatory" statement regarding Officer Rose from his vehicle. Wick's appeal to this Court only pertains to the sentence imposed for the Aggravated Disorderly Conduct charge….

The appellate court concluded that the trial court used "defamatory language" loosely, meaning "language that is negative in nature directed at a specific person that diminishes their reputation" (rather than in the legal sense, which would require a false factual assertion, absent in "F Officer Rose"). And the court rejected plaintiff's challenge to the constitutionality of the probation condition, on the grounds that it hadn't been properly raised below.

Judge John Eklund dissented: