The Suggest-to-Me State

I just learned that, in the Missouri dialect of legalese, the arguments supporting or opposing motions are called "suggestions," e.g.,

A party filing any motion, except motions for new trial, motions for trial settings, or motions which require proof by introduction of evidence (as distinguished from proof by affidavit pursuant to Supreme Court Rules), shall serve and file at the same time brief written suggestions in support thereof, together with authorities relied upon.

The terms aren't unheard of outside Missouri, but Missouri is definitely the heartland of suggestions.