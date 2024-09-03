$1.85M Award in #TheyLied Lawsuit Over False Accusation of Rape

From the Smithfield Times (Stephen Faleski) Friday:

Virginia Beach lawyer Roger Hinde, 64, alleged in a 2022 lawsuit against 62-year-old Ana Meyers, also spelled "Myers" in other court documents, that the two met in August 2021 via the online dating website match.com and became engaged later that year. Hinde's lawsuit accused Meyers of "malicious prosecution" and "defamation and slander" for having gone to a magistrate days after the couple split up in May 2022 and taken out four felony warrants accusing Hinde of rape and three counts of sexual battery….

A background check Hines arranged on Meyers, according to his complaint, revealed her as the alleged owner of multiple properties and assets under a number of aliases and holding companies across the nation. By May 10 of that year, according to Hinde's complaint, Meyers had denied knowledge of the property and aliases that had turned up in Hinde's background check, and "made false claims that she suddenly did not feel safe with" Hinde, prompting him to offer to move out….

[When Hinde returned to collect his belongings], according to Hinde's complaint, … Meyers [struck] him and [threw] his phone to the ground. Court records indicate an assault and battery charge against Meyers resulting from the May 21, 2022, incident ended in a deferred disposition, which allows criminal defendants to avoid a conviction if they complete probation or community service. The rape allegation came a day later.