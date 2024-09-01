2+ Years in Prison for Conspiracy to Threateningly Vandalize Homes of Journalists

The Boston Herald (Flint McColgan) reports:

One of the four men charged in a conspiracy to harass and intimidate a New Hampshire journalist for negative coverage of the founder of a mental health and addiction treatment center was sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani sentenced Tucker Cockerline, 33, of Salem, N.H., to 27 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. Cockerline pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston last December to one count of conspiracy to commit stalking through interstate travel.

Cockerline was indicted along with co-conspirators Michael Waselchuck, Keenan Saniatan and Eric Labarge. All but Saniatan have entered plea agreements and Saniatan is expected to plead guilty in a change of plea hearing scheduled for Sept. 5….

The feds say that the intimidation campaign began in retaliation for the publication of an article on Eric Spofford, founder of the Granite Recovery Centers, in March 2022….