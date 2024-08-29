The Volokh Conspiracy
National Constitution Center Podcast on United States v. Trump (Florida Edition)
Can the Attorney General Appoint a Special Counsel?
Today I recorded the We the People Podcast with Jeff Rosen and Matt Seligman. We discussed one of several cases called United States v. Trump. No, not the immunity case. Instead, we talked about the appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel. I though this was a wide-ranging and informative conversation. Also, Seligman and I both presented arguments before Judge Cannon in March.
You can listen here.