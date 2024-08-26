Hi all, in preparation for Dragon Con here in Atlanta this coming weekend, I present "Suddenly, Kahless", a song to the tune of "Suddenly, Seymour" from Little Shop of Horrors. I wrote it during Dragon Con's "Klingon Karaoke" event last year, but didn't have a chance to sing it then — but I hope to do the first public performance during this year's Klingon Karaoke this Sunday. Note: you're unlikely to appreciate this song unless you're into Star Trek.

