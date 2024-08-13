Center for Investigative Reporting (Mother Jones/Reveal) Hiring First Amendment Fellow for One Year

The Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR), home to Mother Jones, Reveal, and CIR Studios, is hiring a full-time remote First Amendment Fellow to join our legal department. This one-year paid position will allow the fellow the chance to work closely as an associate with in-house counsel.

Responsibilities:

prepublication review of articles, podcasts, documentaries,

intellectual property matters,

news gathering questions,

reviewing and editing amicus briefs,

helping reporters file and write appeal letters for public records requests,

filing and litigating freedom-of-information, court-access as well as defending libel suits and other litigation matters.

Qualifications:

be a junior attorney or 2025 law school graduate

have an outstanding academic record with excellent research and writing skills,

have an exceptional ability to work with a large and diverse staff,

have demonstrated deep interest in media law and the First Amendment,

a great sense of humor and exceptionally collegial, and

an ability to multitask and work under deadline pressure.

Please note: Preference will be given to students with public interest funding. The fellowship is designed to be both a learning and work experience for a new lawyer excited about media law and the First Amendment. To be clear, the position is not budgeted to lead to employment after one year.

Applications for the Fellow can be found here.