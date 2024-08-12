New Faculty-Edited Law Journal

Looks like an excellent project, and with top editors:

Launching JLEA

Journal of Law and Empirical Analysis

The Journal of Law and Empirical Analysis solicits papers that offer empirical evidence on questions of importance for the law. In addition to rigorous work permitting causal inference, it is open to qualitative research, intriguing correlations, registered reports, and methods papers.

JLEA provides a forum for interdisciplinarity and encourages contributions from lawyers, economists, political scientists, sociologists, criminologists, psychologists, computer scientists, and any other social or natural science.

The editors aim to provide the fastest responses possible consistent with peer review. In particular, our goal is to provide an initial decision in 6-8 weeks. Accepted articles will be published continuously as soon as they are ready.

The journal is completely open access, and there are no publication or article processing fees.

The first issue is available at https://journals.sagepub.com/home/LEX.

The editors in chief are: