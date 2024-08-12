The Volokh Conspiracy
New Faculty-Edited Law Journal
Looks like an excellent project, and with top editors:
Launching JLEA
Journal of Law and Empirical Analysis
The Journal of Law and Empirical Analysis solicits papers that offer empirical evidence on questions of importance for the law. In addition to rigorous work permitting causal inference, it is open to qualitative research, intriguing correlations, registered reports, and methods papers.
JLEA provides a forum for interdisciplinarity and encourages contributions from lawyers, economists, political scientists, sociologists, criminologists, psychologists, computer scientists, and any other social or natural science.
The editors aim to provide the fastest responses possible consistent with peer review. In particular, our goal is to provide an initial decision in 6-8 weeks. Accepted articles will be published continuously as soon as they are ready.
The journal is completely open access, and there are no publication or article processing fees.
The first issue is available at https://journals.sagepub.com/home/LEX.
The editors in chief are:
Christoph Engel, Max Planck Institute for Collective Goods
Lee Epstein, Washington University
Dan Klerman, USC Gould School of Law
Eyal Zamir, Hebrew University
The Editorial Board includes: Tom Baker (Penn), Yun-chien Chang (Cornell), Alejandro Chehtman (U. Torcuato Di Tella), John Donohue (Stanford), Susann Fiedler (Wirtschaftsuniversität Wien), Michael Frakes (Duke), Jim Greiner (Harvard), Mitu Gulati (Virginia), Ulrike Hahn (Birkbeck University of London), Eric Helland (Claremont McKenna), Gretchen Helmke (Rochester), Naomi Lamoreaux (Yale), David Law (U. Hong Kong), Michael Livermore (Virginia), Florencia Marotta-Wurgler (NYU), Michael J. Nelson (Penn State), Anthony Niblett (Toronto), Eric Posner (Chicago), Ilana Ritov (Hebrew U.), Emily Ryo (Duke), Maya Sen (Harvard), Dan Simon (USC), Holger Spamann (Harvard), Cass Sunstein (Harvard), Doron Teichman (Hebrew U.), Mila Versteeg (Virginia), Keren Weinshall (Hebrew U.), David Weisburd (Hebrew U. & George Mason).