Some Highlights From Justice Gorsuch's WSJ Interview

Justice Gorsuch gave a wide-ranging interview with Kyle Peterson in the Wall Street Journal. The focus is his new book, which will be released on Tuesday. There are also some insights into how the Court functions post-COVID, and how his chambers operate.

First, Gorsuch strongly intimates that the Dobbs leak did not come from his chambers. I doubt any NMG clerks lawyered up, or refused to turn over their devices:

Did the Covid pandemic and the 2022 leak of the Dobbs abortion ruling change how the high court operates? Not much, apparently. "Unsurprisingly, the court has taken more security precautions with respect to its internal drafts," Justice Gorsuch says. He declines to detail what he told his clerks about the leak. "I can tell you," he says, in a low steely voice, "that it was very important to me that anybody who works for me was totally cooperative with the investigation. And they were."

Second, Gorsuch seems to appreciate the interminable round-robin format:

Oral arguments, influenced by pandemic teleconferences, have become "a little more leisurely." Lawyers now get two minutes to speak and settle in before the interrogating begins, which Justice Gorsuch says he loves: "They're all overcaffeinated and underslept, and they have a point they want to make." At the end, each justice is given a turn for final queries. "You don't have to elbow your way in," he says. "You never leave oral argument thinking, gosh, there's a question I wanted to ask."

I am not a fan. Then again, I'm not the one trying to ask questions.

Third, Gorsuch does not like his own writing:

Then comes the work of drafting rulings, where Justice Gorsuch says his colleagues shine. "I think we have an unusually large number of very gifted writers on the court right now," he says. "I'm not patting myself on the back. I put myself kind of in the middle of the pack, frankly." Asked if he has a favorite of his opinions, he answers without pausing to think: "Nope. I hate 'em all. Do you like reading your old writing?" Sometimes the job requires it. "Inevitably I think, ah, I wish I'd said this differently, ah, I didn't explore that enough."

I agree, and would put Gorsuch around the middle of the Court with writing prowess. My current top three are Roberts, Kagan, and Barrett. But Gorsuch writes in his own distinct tone, which works for him. On that point…

Fourth, Gorsuch states that he writes his own opinions. This is not surprising, since his tone is so distinctive, term-after-term:

What is his drafting process? "I like to have a law clerk do something," Justice Gorsuch says, even if he ultimately follows the practice of his old boss, Justice Byron White: "He'd say, write me something. And he'd read it. And then he'd throw it away. And then he'd write his own thing." This isn't to say the clerks are wasting time: "It's informative to see how another mind might approach the problem." But then Justice Gorsuch sits down to write a complete draft himself. "It's a pretty intense, lock-yourself-in-a-room-with-the-materials process," he says. "At the end of the end of the end of the day," he says, repeating himself for emphasis, "I'm the one who took the oath, right? And I have to satisfy myself, that I've gone down every rabbit hole, and I understand the case thoroughly, and I'm doing my very best job to get it right."

I appreciate that Justice Gorsuch is now writing books at a regular clip. It is unfortunate that Gorsuch's royalties pale in comparison to his colleagues'. But that shouldn't matter. Gorsuch is writing about important legal topics, in much the same way that Justices Scalia and Breyer did. Gorsuch is trying to affect the long-term legal conversation. The other Justices are trying to… well, write about themselves.

For what it's worth, Gorsuch seems to identify as a libertarian-but-not-a-nut:

Whatever the cause, he worries that the U.S., with its accumulated statutory commands and regulatory crimes, is on the far side of what one might call the legal Laffer curve. "Too little law poses problems," he says. "I love my libertarian friends, but I am not with them on anarchy, OK? Law is essential." And yet: "Too much law actually winds up making people fear law rather than respect law, fear their institutions rather than love their institutions."

I can relate.