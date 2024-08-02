I've Looked at Law from Both Sides, Now

Hey all, I wrote this right after Joni Mitchell sang "Both Sides, Now" at the Grammys in February, but I only just got around to recording it and posting it on YouTube. Enjoy, and please share with the lawyers or law students in your lives!

P.S. If you want more law songs, check out my "You Don't Need a Canon" (studio version here, music video version here) and "The Ballad of FDA v. Brown & Williamson". Or, if law isn't your thing, try "Palladio Shark" or my "Sasha Reads" playlist of favorite poetry.

P.P.S. My favorite version of "Both Sides, Now" is the original Judy Collins recording, but also check out the version from the recent movie CODA (album version here, partial movie clip here). My song uses the CODA arrangement at 1.5x speed.