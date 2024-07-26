Accused Salman Rushdie Stabber Also Charged with Support for Hezbollah

From a Justice Department press release; Matar is also awaiting trial for murder in New York state court:

A grand jury returned a three-count indictment charging Hadi Matar, 26, of Fairview, New Jersey, with attempting to provide material support to Hizbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organization, engaging in an act of terrorism transcending national boundaries and providing material support to terrorists.

"We allege that in attempting to murder Salman Rushdie in New York in 2022, Hadi Matar committed an act of terrorism in the name of Hizbollah, a designated terrorist organization aligned with the Iranian regime," said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. "The Justice Department will prosecute those who perpetrate violence in the name of terrorist groups and undermine the basic freedoms enshrined in our Constitution." …

According to the court documents and statements made by the government in court, between September 2020 and August 2022, Matar, attempted to provide material support and resources to Hizbollah, a designated foreign terrorist organization. Matar did this by attempting to carry out a fatwa calling for the execution of Salman Rushdie, which Matar understood was endorsed by Hizbollah.