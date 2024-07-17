District Court Rejects Magistrate Judges' Gag Order on Publishing Name of Retroactively Pseudonymized Litigant

As some readers may recall, I've been trying since 2022 to get unsealed a federal case in which all the documents were sealed. The case itself was brought using the parties' names, and the docket sheet itself was publicly available. But the only documents that I could read were an opinion that had been posted to Westlaw before the case was sealed and several opinions that had been apparently erroneously made available on Westlaw while the case was sealed. Those documents revealed that there were some interesting First Amendment questions raised by some of the orders in the case, which is why I wanted to be able to access more information from the record. (Now that the orders are indeed unsealed, I hope to write about them soon.)

My UCLA student Nora Browning and I eventually argued the matter in the Fifth Circuit, and the Fifth Circuit agreed in Sealed Appellant v. Sealed Appellee that the case should largely be unsealed, though with redactions of personal information (to which I didn't object).

The Fifth Circuit also instructed the District Court to consider whether the case should be retroactively pseudonymized, on the grounds that plaintiff had been suing in part over alleged revenge porn, and possibly that there was other highly personal information about the plaintiff in the record. I am not sure that the law authorizes retroactive pseudonymization, but I chose not to object to such pseudonymization in this particular case: I just wanted access to the court records, and I sympathized in some measure with the plaintiff, who likely would have been allowed to proceed under a pseudonym in the first place had this been requested at the outset instead of total sealing.

Back in District Court, the Magistrate Judge

ruled in favor of retroactive pseudonymization (more on that in a later post, I hope), acknowledged that it was not "imposing any obligation on Professor Volokh to retroactively pseudonymize his own writings on this case that are already in the public domain," but nonetheless ordered that "Professor Volokh may not, however, publicly disclose Plaintiff's name or personal identifying information in any future writings, speeches, or other public discourse."

Unsurprisingly, I objected to that no-public-disclosure gag order, and yesterday the District Judge agreed (Doe v. Friendfinder Networks, Inc.):

According to Volokh, "publishers like Volokh have a First Amendment right to editorial freedom in deciding whether to publish even highly private information …, so long as they acquired the information from documents that the government had made available." Accordingly, Volokh contends that the language instructing him that he may not publicly disclose Plaintiff's name or personal identifying information in any future writings, speeches, or other public discourse "is an unconstitutional prior restraint." Volokh is correct. As Volokh argues, where the government has in error placed confidential information into the public domain, punishment for the republication of that information already in the public domain violates the First Amendment. Florida Star v. B.J.F. (1989). Of course, courts do have the authority to issue protective orders restricting speech. Seattle Times Co. v. Rhinehart (1984). But generally, such orders are constitutional only where they do not restrict the dissemination of information gained from sources outside of the litigation in which the protective order is sought. Here, the language at issue broadly prevents Volokh from publicly disclosing Plaintiff's name or personal identifying information in future writings, speeches, or other public discourse—whether learned through the public domain or through his involvement in this case. This unlawfully restricts his speech. For example, the order restricts Volokh from sharing information that is publicly available through his prior writings but allows for any of Volokh's readers to share that same information. As such, the language at issue here is an unconstitutional prior restraint. Accordingly, the Court STRIKES from the Magistrate Judge's order the following language: "Professor Volokh may not, however, publicly disclose Plaintiff's name or personal identifying information in any future writings, speeches, or other public discourse." …

The best news: I now have an official citation for the proposition that "Volokh is correct."

As you might gather, none of this means that I will indeed publicly mention Plaintiff's name or personal identifying information; but that is a decision that the First Amendment leaves in such situations to speakers like me, and not to judges. I should note that in an earlier iteration of the case, the Magistrate Judge had ordered, "Professor Volokh may not blog or write about this case until any renewed motion to unseal has been granted"; I likewise appealed that, and the District Judge promptly concluded, "Professor Volokh may write about this case if he so wishes." I hadn't written about the case, though, because at that point it was sealed, pending the outcome of the Fifth Circuit appeal and follow-up District Court activity.

For those interested in my argument against the gag order, here are my objections (thanks to Stanford Law School student Desmond Mantle, who worked on this draft):