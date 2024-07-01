When May Law Require Social Media Platforms to Disclose Basis for Moderation Decisions?

From the majority in Moody v. Netchoice, LLC:

The laws, from Florida and Texas, restrict the ability of social-media platforms to control whether and how third-party posts are presented to other users … [including by] requir[ing] a platform to provide an individualized explanation to a user if it removes or alters her posts….

Analyzing whether these requirements are sound, the majority held, "means asking," as to each kind of content moderation decision, "whether the required disclosures unduly burden" the platforms' own expression:

[R]equirements of that kind violate the First Amendment if they unduly burden expressive activity. See Zauderer v. Office of Disciplinary Counsel of Supreme Court of Ohio (1985). So our explanation of why Facebook and YouTube are engaged in expression when they make content-moderation choices in their main feeds should inform the courts' further consideration of that issue.

For more on that "main feeds" question, and on the Court's not deciding the First Amendment questions raised by any of the platforms' other functions, see this post. As to the Zauderer "unduly burden expressive activity" standard, especially as applied outside the original Zauderer context of commercial advertising, see NIFLA v. Becerra (2018).

All this suggests that the individualized-explanation requirement are more likely to be invalid as to decisions about what to include in the "main feeds," and more likely to be valid as to decisions about whether to delete a post outright, or ban a user outright. But even that is not entirely clear. For a thoughtful, detailed treatment of the laws' practical effects (which is what the majority seems to be calling for), see Daphne Keller's Platform Transparency and the First Amendment article.

Justice Thomas, writing alone, argued in favor of greater protection against speech compulsions generally:

I think we should reconsider Zauderer and its progeny. "I am skeptical of the premise on which Zauderer rests—that, in the commercial speech context, the First Amendment interests implicated by disclosure requirements are substantially weaker than those at stake when speech is actually suppressed."

But he also joined Justice Alito's concurrence in the judgment (which also joined by Justice Gorsuch), which took a less platform-friendly approach. An excerpt: