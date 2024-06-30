And Don't Call It Loper

One of my pet peeves concerns the naming of Supreme Court cases. Noel Canning v. NRLB, for example, cannot be abbreviated as Canning. There is a canning and bottling company in Washington named "Noel Canning."

Likewise, I've already seen some people refer to the Chevron case as just Loper. No, that does not work. The name of the company is "Loper Bright Enterprises." I would accept "Loper Bright" for short.

Still, I regret the case was not called Relentless. Relentless has 11 characters, while Loper Bright has 12 characters. Over the lifetime of this precedent, think of how many additional characters will be wasted!

And don't call me Shirley.