Window Dressing in Moyle

There is a classic joke, best told in a Yiddish accent (think Jacky Mason). A mohel puts a clock in his storefront. A customer walks in to have his watch fixed, but the mohel says, "I don't fix watches." The customer asks, "why do you have a clock in your window?" The mohel responds, "If you were a mohel, what would you put in your window?"

I had much the same reaction reading the Supreme Court's leaked opinion in Moyle v. United States. The Supreme Court could not actually muster an opinion on the EMTALA question, so they left us with window dressing: a DIG and a punt.

Last bris joke, I promise.