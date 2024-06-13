I was pleased to see that the Alabama Law Review published a symposium issue to celebrate Chief Judge Pryor's twenty years on the bench. There are essays from Justice Thomas, Attorney General Sessions, and several Pryor clerks and mentees who became judges. His accomplishments are remarkable. And Pryor, who graduated from Tulane Law School, proves how overrated Ivy League diplomas are. Pryor is one of the most influential of President Bush's circuit nominees–at least among those who were not elevated to the Supreme Court. (Another member of that list attended THE Ohio State University.)

I encourage you to read through the essays. They are short, humorous, and smart–exactly what we would expect from friends of Pryor.