$1.1M Libel Award to Drag Performer Who Had Been Accused of Exposing Himself

From the Couer D'Alene/Post Falls Press (Kaye Thornbrugh) yesterday:

The jury found that blogger Summer Bushnell defamed Post Falls resident Eric Posey when she accused him of exposing himself to the crowd while he performed in drag at the Coeur d'Alene City Park bandshell in June 2022….

The day of Posey's performance, June 11, 2022, Bushnell posted a video of herself discussing the mass arrest of Patriot Front members near City Park, as well as footage from Posey's performance.

"Why did no one arrest the man in a dress who flashed his genitalia to minors and people in the crowd?" she said in the video. "No one said anything about it and there's video. I'm going to put up a blurred video to prove it."