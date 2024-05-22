A List (with Links) of Antisemitism Lawsuits Filed against American Universities

Along with dozens of Title VI administrative complaints filed with the Office of Civil Rights, at least eleven colleges and universities are facing lawsuits over their handling of antisemitism on campus since October 7. I asked around, and no one seems to have a compiled a list of defendants with links to the complaints, so I've created one, which I will update as needed. Let me know if I have missed any.

Columbia University I

Columbia University II

Columbia University III

Haverford College

Havard University I

Harvard University II (filed today, link coming soon)

MIT

New York University

Northwestern

Rutgers I

Rutgers II

University of California Berkeley

University of California Los Angeles

University of Pennsylvania

University of Virginia