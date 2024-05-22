The Volokh Conspiracy
A List (with Links) of Antisemitism Lawsuits Filed against American Universities
Along with dozens of Title VI administrative complaints filed with the Office of Civil Rights, at least eleven colleges and universities are facing lawsuits over their handling of antisemitism on campus since October 7. I asked around, and no one seems to have a compiled a list of defendants with links to the complaints, so I've created one, which I will update as needed. Let me know if I have missed any.
Harvard University II (filed today, link coming soon)
University of California Berkeley
University of California Los Angeles
University of Virginia