Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
5.20.2024 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: Indiana Court Rules Burritos and Tacos Qualify as Sandwiches
Eugene Volokh is the Thomas M. Siebel Senior Fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford, and the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA School of Law (Emeritus starting July 2024). Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (0)
Bruce Yandle
|
From the June 2024 issue
Katherine Mangu-Ward
|
From the June 2024 issue
Thomas W. Hazlett
|
5.18.2024 7:00 AM
C. Jarrett Dieterle
|
5.18.2024 6:00 AM
Jacob Sullum
|
5.17.2024 5:20 PM