Rhymes with Punt
Following up on the fringe theory about Justice Alito's flag, Shannon Bream of Fox News has these tweets:
I spoke directly with Justice #Alito about the flag story in the NYT. In addition to what's in the story, he told me a neighbor on their street had a "F— Trump" sign that was within 50 feet of where children await the school bus in Jan 21. Mrs. Alito brought this up with the neighbor. 1/
According to Justice Alito, things escalated and the neighbor put up a sign personally addressing Mrs. Alito and blaming her for the Jan 6th attacks. 2/
Justice Alito says he and his wife were walking in the neighborhood and there were words between Mrs. Alito and a male at the home with the sign. Alito says the man engaged in vulgar language, "including the c-word". 3/
Following that exchange, Mrs. Alito was distraught and hung the flag upside down "for a short time". Justice Alito says some neighbors on his street are "very political" and acknowledges it was a very heated time in January 2021. 4/4
Unlike our star spangled banner, this story did not even give proof through one night.
Fun fact: Chief Justice Taney and Francis Scott Key were dear friends. Indeed, Taney married Key's sister. Though this is probably more fodder for people who want to cancel the Star Spangled Banner.