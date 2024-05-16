Build, Baby, Build*: Responses to the Best Objectio

If 4000 square foot apartments in Manhattan skyscrapers cost $1500 a month, would critics really still expect their occupants to have low fertility? While it is logically possible that density per se reduces fertility holding the price per square foot of housing constant, I have yet to see any credible evidence of this. This recently popular paper has no price data. Furthermore, it measures density at the national level, so whether your people live in closets or mansions doesn't even register.

I'm also tempted to respond: If you fear density's effect on fertility, you should oppose the deregulation of skyscrapers, but support the rest of my agenda. But the validity of this rebuttal hinges on the way you measure density. It's not crazy, for example, to define density as "families per acre." Given this definition, maybe natalists should embrace 1-acre zoning for single-family homes. In fact, if you really believe that sheer density is psychologically sterilizing, perhaps you should try to prevent anyone from even seeing a neighboring home.

Ridiculous? Yes, but why? To repeat repeat repeat, because of the effect on housing prices! Even if, holding price constant, 1-acre zoning raises fertility, such regulations drastically raise housing prices, which strongly encourages young adults to keep living with their parents. Which in turn delays marriage and child-bearing, often permanently.