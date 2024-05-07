The Volokh Conspiracy
Free Speech Unmuted: Campus Speech, with Dean Erwin Chemerinsky (Berkeley Law)
Berkeley Dean Erwin Chemerinsky—who is also a noted scholar of constitutional law and academic freedom—joins Jane Bambauer and me to discuss student speech controversies (including the one that was literally in Erwin's back yard), as well as faculty academic freedom in scholarship, public commentary, and teaching.