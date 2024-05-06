Pseudonymity Tentatively Allowed in "Wet Farts" Wrongful Discipline Lawsuit Against Columbia

Generally speaking, plaintiffs who want to use the civil justice system must sue in their own names, even when that might damage their reputations and professional prospects. Someone suing an ex-employer, for instance, may worry that future employers might not want to hire a known litigious employee; or he may expect that the employer will argue that he was fired for sexual harassment, theft, incompetence, etc., allegations that will then be connected with his name (even as he argues that they are false and that the real reason for firing was, say, race discrimination). Likewise, a libel plaintiff may worry that the lawsuit will just further amplify the libelous allegations. But that usually doesn't suffice for pseudonymity, unless the plaintiff can show a serious (more than merely speculative) risk of physical harm stemming from being identified, or the case involves a purely legal rather than a factual challenge.

But when the case involves controversial topics that might arouse public disapproval, cases are split. For instance, a recent case rejected pseudonymity where plaintiff argued that his challenge to Twitter policies might draw attacks on his children from "unbalanced people in the world" who "hate President Trump supporters." Another rejected pseudonymity for plaintiffs objecting to a school's "Black Live Matter" posters. But other cases allowed pseudonymity for challenges to school board policies on teaching views associated with Critical Race Theory, or on gender identity. And cases are split as to whether challenges to vaccine mandates may proceed pseudonymously.

Now let's throw in another factor: What if the case is a challenge to a university disciplinary proceeding? When it comes to challenges to sexual misconduct findings under Title IX, most courts have allowed pseudonymity (see Appendices 4a & 4b of The Law of Pseudonymous Litigation), though the Seventh Circuit has just strongly disagreed with that majority view. Should pseudonymity be more broadly allowed in all university disciplinary proceedings, whether or not they involve sexual misconduct?

One past case had indeed allowed pseudonymity where university students had sued over having been disciplined for engaging in actions that were supposedly "racist, anti-Semitic, homophobic, sexist, and hostile to people with disabilities." And now we see something similar in a high-profile case arising out of the protests, Doe v. Columbia Univ. (S.D.N.Y.).

In Doe v. Columbia, the Complaint alleges (recall, as always, that these are allegations):

This action arises out of the egregious miscarriage of justice against Plaintiff, a Jewish student at Columbia University and former Israeli Defense Forces soldier, through the University's biased misconduct proceedings, which rushed to silence Plaintiff and brand him as a criminal for harmlessly exercising his freedom of expression in opposition to a pro-Hamas pro-Palestine rally, while turning a blind eye and refusing to take action against the rally organizers, who have called for violence and destruction of an entire legal state, have called for the genocide of the Jewish people generally, and have specifically threatened Jewish students on Columbia's campus…. On January 17, 2024, Plaintiff attended one of the unsanctioned pro-Hamas pro-Palestine rallies on campus, and, as a harmless expression of his speech, he sprayed into the air a novelty, non-toxic "fart" spray named "Liquid Ass" and "Wet Farts" which he purchased on Amazon for $26.11.

Almost instantly, the University rushed to silence Plaintiff, placed him on interim suspension from the University, and published a statement to the University community which accused Plaintiff of a hate crime and placed Plaintiff's safety in grave jeopardy. When Plaintiff sought help from the University due to the antisemitic death threats that he had been receiving, the University remained silent. As a result, Plaintiff was forced to leave his apartment and had to cover his face anytime he went outside in fear of his safety. In contrast, when asked about the unsanctioned pro-Hamas pro-Palestine rally, a University spokesperson merely stated, "The University continues to support students who wish to express themselves through speech." Indeed, from inception, Columbia's investigation and adjudication process was flawed, biased, and deficient. Throughout the university misconduct process, Plaintiff was subject to unfair and discriminatory treatment. Plaintiff was presumed guilty from the start, due to his affiliation with Israel, while the other non-Israeli students who attended the protest were not disciplined in any manner. As a result of Columbia's flawed and biased investigation and adjudication process, Plaintiff was found responsible for disruptive behavior, harassment, and endangerment, and sanctioned to suspension from the University, forever marring his educational file with an improper finding of responsibility. By employing discriminatory, biased, and pre-determined presumptions of Plaintiff's guilt from the outset due to his affiliation with Israel, and by imposing an unreasonable sanction, Defendant displayed discrimination on the basis of Plaintiff's national origin in violation of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, as well as New York state law.

The lawsuit was just filed two weeks ago, so any decision on the merits is far away. But one question arises at the outset: Can plaintiff sue pseudonymously, or must he include his name?

On April 22, Judge Jesse Furman tentatively allowed plaintiff to proceed pseudonymously, and barred defendants from publicly identifying plaintiff, "but only temporarily":

Defendant—and any non-party who seeks, and is granted, leave to intervene for purposes of being heard on the issue—shall file any opposition to the motion within two weeks of Defendant's entering a notice of appearance [which happened April 29 -EV]; any reply shall be filed within one week of any opposition. In the meantime, the Court reserves judgment on whether to grant the motion on a more permanent basis….

Here's an excerpt from plaintiff's argument in favor of pseudonymity: