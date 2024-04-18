N.Y. Bill Would Require Users to Swear They Won't Use Generative AI to Produce "Offensive, Harassing, Violent, [or] Discriminatory" Speech

Here's the relevant text, from S8206 (sponsored by Sen. Jeremy Cooney and pending before the N.Y. Senate Internet and Technology Committee):

Every operator of a generative or surveillance advanced artificial intelligence system that is accessible to residents of the state shall require a user to create an account prior to utilizing such service. Prior to each user creating an account, such operator shall present the user with a conspicuous digital or physical document that the user must affirm under penalty of perjury prior to the creation or continued use of such account. Such document shall state the following:

"State of New York

County of _______

I, ________ residing at ________, do affirm under penalty of perjury that I have not used, am not using, do not intend to use, and will not use the services provided by this advanced artificial intelligence system in a manner that violated or violates any of the following affirmations: