Suzanna Sherry on DEI/Critical Race Theory and Antisemitism

Professor Sherry is an emerita professor at Vanderbilt Law School. Back in 1997, she and Professor Daniel Farber wrote a book, Beyond All Reason, critiquing Critical Race Theory. Perhaps their most controversial argument was that Critical Race Theory, in denying that there was such a thing as objective merit, and attributing all group differences to racism, was implicitly antisemitic in its inability to explain American Jewish success without resorting to antisemitic conspiracy theory.

Professor Sherry (who, by the way, is a political liberal), has written a short followup, DEI and Antisemitism: Bred in the Bone. Here is the abstract: