Christopher Yoo on Regulating Social Media Platforms as "Common Carriers"

One of the main arguments advanced to justify the Florida and Texas social media laws challenged in NetChoice v. Paxton and Moody v. NetChoice, (cases currently before the Supreme Court) is the claim that social media firms are "common carriers." Therefore, it is argued, the states can enact laws barring them from using most types of content moderation, even if such restrictions would otherwise violate the First Amendment.

University of Pennsylvania law Prof. Christopher Yoo recently published an article that is the most thorough takedown of the common carrier theory so far. Here is the abstract:

Courts and legislatures have suggested that classifying social media as common carriers would make restrictions on their right to exclude users more constitutionally permissible under the First Amendment. A review of the relevant statutory definitions reveals that the statutes provide no support for classifying social media as common carriers. Moreover, the fact that a legislature may apply a label to a particular actor plays no significant role in the constitutional analysis. A further review of the elements of the common law definition of common carrier demonstrates that four of the purported criteria (whether the industry is affected with a public interest, whether the social media companies possess monopoly power, whether they are involved in the transportation and communication industries, and whether social media companies received compensating benefits) do not apply to social media and do not affect the application of the First Amendment. The only legitimate common law basis (whether an actor holds itself out as serving all members of the public without engaging in individualized bargaining) would again seem inapplicable to social media and have little bearing on the First Amendment. The weakness of these arguments suggests that advocates for limiting social media's freedom to decide which voices to carry are attempting to gain some vague benefit from associating their efforts with common carriage's supposed historical pedigree to avoid having to undertake the case-specific analysis demanded by the First Amendment's established principles.

I agree with almost all of Yoo's analysis. In particular, I think he is right that social media firms don't fit any of the traditional rationales for common carrier status, and that states cannot simply create such status by legislative fiat (or at least, if they do, it cannot override constitutional constraints on their regulatory authority).

I offered some related critiques of the common-carrier rationale for social media regulation here: