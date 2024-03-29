Conviction for Writing Software for ISIS Upheld

From U.S. v. Osadzinski, decided yesterday by the Seventh Circuit (Judge Michael Scudder, joined by Judges Diane Wood and Amy St. Eve):

Thomas Osadzinski appeals his conviction for providing material support to a terrorist organization. In 2019 he created a computer program that allowed ISIS (the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria) and its followers to rapidly duplicate terrorist propaganda videos online and thereby to stay a step ahead of efforts by the United States and other western governments to thwart the organization's media campaign. Osadzinski shared his computer program with people he believed were ISIS supporters, taught them how to use it, and deployed it to compile and disseminate a large trove of ISIS media.

The court held that the conviction was consistent with the First Amendment, as applied in Holder v. Humanitarian Law Project (2010):

By its terms, 18 U.S.C. § 2339B makes it a crime to "knowingly provid[e] material support or resources to a foreign terrorist organization." Congress defined "material support or resources" as "any property, tangible or intangible, or service." "Services" include any "expert advice or assistance" that is "derived from scientific, technical or other specialized knowledge." … [T]he Supreme Court in HLP explained that § 2339B did not prevent a person from freely speaking about, or even independently advocating for, a terrorist organization. Rather, the Court made clear that the material-support statute prohibited "only a narrow category of speech" that falls outside the protection of the First Amendment—speech "to, under the direction of, or in coordination with foreign groups that the speaker knows to be terrorist organizations." … For the sake of resolving this appeal, we accept Osadzinski's contention that all of his offense conduct qualifies as "speech" within the meaning of the First Amendment. That includes several activities that have been recognized as expression, such as writing an article and instruction manual, forwarding multimedia links, and sending pro-ISIS messages over social media. It also includes Osadzinski's creation, execution, and distribution of source code, which other circuits have found to constitute "speech" under the First Amendment.

This case does not require us to articulate the precise contours of the First Amendment's relationship with computer code. The government appears to concede that all of Osadzinski's relevant conduct constitutes speech. We are comfortable, therefore, assuming without definitively deciding that Osadzinski's offense conduct consisted entirely of expressive activity within the meaning of the First Amendment. That observation does not end our analysis, however. To say that Osadzinski engaged in expressive activity is not the same as concluding that the First Amendment protected the activity without qualification. The law has long recognized that, in limited circumstances, speech may lose its full measure of constitutional protection and indeed violate the law. Take, for example, incitements designed and likely to "produc[e] imminent lawless action," which the Supreme Court declined to shield from content-based restrictions in Brandenburg v. Ohio (1969). Or consider "true threats" of violence, which the Court likewise held to be a less protected category of speech …. The Supreme Court's decision in HLP grounded itself in these principles. The Court in no way questioned the right to independently express personal views—positive, negative, or neutral—about terrorist organizations. But it was equally clear that the right has limits. One such limit is Congress's authority to prohibit expressive activity that amounts to the provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organization where the support is either addressed to, directed by, or coordinated with that organization. The jury found that Osadzinski had acted in coordination with or under the direction of ISIS—which HLP determined to fall outside the protection of the First Amendment. The point is not subject to doubt, as the district court took care to instruct the jurors not to return a guilty verdict unless they concluded beyond a reasonable doubt that Osadzinski had knowingly acted "in coordination with, or at the direction of, a foreign terrorist organization." The court further explained that "[i]ndependent activity or advocacy [ ] is not prohibited" and, in case any doubt remained, doubled down in a separate instruction: "Advocacy that is done independently of the terrorist organization and not at its direction or in coordination with it does not violate the statute." In returning its verdict, the jury necessarily found that Osadzinski engaged in unprotected expressive activity in concert with ISIS. On this record, and having conducted our own independent legal review of Osadzinski's legal claims, we agree with the district court that Osadzinski's material-support conviction did not offend the First Amendment. Joined by amicus, Osadzinski presses an even broader legal point. He objects that affirming his conviction would all but eliminate the constitutional right to independently advocate for a terrorist organization. Osadzinski highlights that, if a group's general call for support is enough to constitute "direction" under HLP, then anyone who watches a video like Inside 8 would subsequently be barred from engaging in core First Amendment activity—viewing and sharing others' viewpoints—simply because the terrorist group asks its supporters to do so. Osadzinski is right on a broad level. Any holding that would eliminate—explicitly or otherwise—a person's right to engage in independent advocacy for a terrorist organization would conflict with long-recognized constitutional principles. We have observed that section 2339B does not prohibit persons from expressing sympathy for the views of a foreign terrorist organization. We reject any interpretation of "coordination" or "direction" that would prohibit expressive activity aligned with that view. But Osadzinski's baseline assumption is mistaken. He was not convicted simply for watching Inside 8 and subsequently engaging in what would otherwise constitute independent advocacy. Far from it. At every step, Osadzinski closely coordinated his activity with ISIS and its media office by contributing to official videos and providing them with a software tool to organize, duplicate, and disseminate media to a wider audience while circumventing censors. Our affirming his conviction respects these legal lines….

The court also held that § 2339B clearly applied to Osadzinski's behavior: