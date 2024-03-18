Video of Marshall University Online Talk on "Putin's Western Supporters"

Marshall University recently posted the video of my online talk on "Putin's Western Supporters," which is part of their weekly series of panels and lectures related to Russia's war against Ukraine.

In the presentation, I distinguish between Westerners who like and admire Putin's regime from those I call "anti-anti-Putinists," a term inspired by Cold War-era anti-anti-communists. I also explain why Cold War-era Western sympathizers with the Soviet Union were overwhelmingly on the political left, while Putin's Western supporters are mostly on the political right. Whereas the USSR's appeal was tied to that of egalitarian socialism and communism Putin's Russia promotes nationalism and social conservatism. Finally, I discuss the relative strengths and weaknesses of Putin's regime in the international war of ideas, and what can be done to counter it. Some of the points made relate to issues addressed in my recent National Affairs article, "The Case Against Nationalism" (coauthored with Alex Nowrasteh).

Here's the video: