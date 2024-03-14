Preventing Sales of Personal Data to Adversary Nations

This bonus episode of the Cyberlaw Podcast focuses on the national security implications of sensitive personal information. Sales of personal data have been largely unregulated as the growth of adtech has turned personal data into a widely traded commodity. This in turn has produced a variety of policy proposals – comprehensive privacy regulation, a weird proposal from Sen. Wyden (D-OR) to ensure that the US governments cannot buy such data while China and Russia can, and most recently an Executive Order to prohibit or restrict commercial transactions affording China, Russia, and other adversary nations with access to Americans' bulk sensitive personal data and government related data.

To get a deeper understanding of the executive order, and the Justice Department's plans for implementing it, I interview Lee Licata, Deputy Section Chief for National Security Data Risk.

Download 496th Episode (mp3)

