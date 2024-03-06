Events on Section 3 in Texas, before and after Trump v. Anderson

Generally, Federalist Society events are scheduled months in advance. When these debates focus on pending cases, there is no way to know whether the event will happen before or after the case is decided. And so it goes.

Last week, I spoke about the then-pending Section 3 case at the University of Texas, Austin Law School.

Today, I spoke about the now-decided Section 3 case at Texas A&M Law School.

You can see these as a before and after series. Before–what could have been. After–what we got.