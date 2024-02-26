Free Speech Unmuted: Book Bans—or Are They?

You can watch on YouTube, or subscribe on any podcast platform. It's put together by the Hoover Institution at Stanford University, where I'll be starting as the Thomas M. Siebel Senior Fellow in May.

The first episode (about 30 minutes) is about the First Amendment and public school libraries' removing books. Jane and I had a lot of fun recording this; hope you have fun watching or listening to it! And of course please spread it far and wide.