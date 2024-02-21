The Volokh Conspiracy
Minnesota Parental Opt-Out Statute
I just learned today about Minn. Stats. § 120B.20, enacted in 1993 (paragraph breaks added):
Each school district shall have a procedure for a parent, guardian, or an adult student, 18 years of age or older, to review the content of the instructional materials to be provided to a minor child or to an adult student and, if the parent, guardian, or adult student objects to the content, to make reasonable arrangements with school personnel for alternative instruction.
Alternative instruction may be provided by the parent, guardian, or adult student if the alternative instruction, if any, offered by the school board does not meet the concerns of the parent, guardian, or adult student.
The school board is not required to pay for the costs of alternative instruction provided by a parent, guardian, or adult student.
School personnel may not impose an academic or other penalty upon a student merely for arranging alternative instruction under this section.
School personnel may evaluate and assess the quality of the student's work.
Pretty interesting, in part because it's so categorical, applying to any basis for objection to any instructional materials on any topics, for any grade. I'm not sure it's a good idea, but I have to admit that it's been on the books for 30 years and the skies don't seem to have fallen because of it. I therefore thought I'd pass it along for our readers to consider and discuss.