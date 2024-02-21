Minnesota Parental Opt-Out Statute

I just learned today about Minn. Stats. § 120B.20, enacted in 1993 (paragraph breaks added):

Each school district shall have a procedure for a parent, guardian, or an adult student, 18 years of age or older, to review the content of the instructional materials to be provided to a minor child or to an adult student and, if the parent, guardian, or adult student objects to the content, to make reasonable arrangements with school personnel for alternative instruction.

Alternative instruction may be provided by the parent, guardian, or adult student if the alternative instruction, if any, offered by the school board does not meet the concerns of the parent, guardian, or adult student.

The school board is not required to pay for the costs of alternative instruction provided by a parent, guardian, or adult student.