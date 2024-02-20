No Pseudonymity in Doctor's Case Alleging Labor Trafficking

In Doe v. Jeancharles (M.D. Fla.), Doe is suing "alleging violations of the federal Trafficking Victims' Protection Reauthorization Act ('TVPRA'), violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act ('FLSA'), breach of contract," and related theories. The Complaint alleges that:

Dr. Jean-Charles targeted desperate and vulnerable Immigrant Medical Graduates ("IMG"), he lured them to work for JC Medical Center with the promise of compensation, experience, and a recommendation letter to help them "match" a residency program, he withheld payment or underpaid these vulnerable IMG's [including Doe], and has coerced them to work full-time hours seeing scores of patients.

But yesterday's decision by Magistrate Judge Robert Norway (M.D. Fla.) concludes that Doe had to sue under his own name:

Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 10(a) requires that "every pleading" in federal court "name all the parties." This rule "protects the public's legitimate interest in knowing all of the facts involved, including the identities of the parties." … A party may proceed anonymously or pseudonymously by establishing "a substantial privacy right which outweighs the 'customary and constitutionally-embedded presumption of openness in judicial proceedings.'" … The Eleventh Circuit has found that the "first step" [in this analysis] is to consider the three factors analyzed in Southern Methodist University Association of Women Law Students v. Wynne & Jaffe (5th Cir. 1979): "whether the party seeking anonymity (1) is challenging government activity; (2) would be compelled, absent anonymity, to disclose information of utmost intimacy; or (3) would be compelled, absent anonymity, to admit an intent to engage in illegal conduct and thus risk criminal prosecution." Along with the SMU factors, the court should "carefully review all the circumstances of a given case and then decide whether the customary practice of disclosing the plaintiff's identity should yield to the plaintiff's privacy concerns." For example, the court may also consider "whether the plaintiffs were minors, whether they were threatened with violence or physical harm by proceeding in their own names, and whether their anonymity posed a unique threat of fundamental unfairness to the defendant." …