All Blackman-Tillman Articles, Presentations, Amicus Briefs, Commentary, and Blog posts on Section 3 and Insurrection

[This post is co-authored with Professor Seth Barrett Tillman]

After the 2020 Presidential Election, we thought that we were done with pressing debates with a litigation-focus about the Constitution's "office"- and "officer"-language. The Emoluments Clauses litigation, which stretched for the entirety of President Trump's four-year term, would be dismissed as moot. And, we could return to our regularly-scheduled scholarly pursuits. But then, January 6 happened. That day, we both immediately realized that Section 3 was on the table. Like the Groundhog Day, or The Godfather Part III, we feared that we would be dragged back into the debate about whether the President was an "Officer of the United States" or held an "Office under the United States." Our fears were well founded.

We started writing on the topic on January 7, and published our first blog post in the wee hours of January 8. And on January 20, we published our first post arguing that Trump was not an "Officer of the United States" for purposes of Section 3. You'll see that the arguments we raised in that post are generally consistent with the positions we've advanced before the United States Supreme Court and with those advanced by Trump's counsel.

Over the past three-plus years, we have written a lot about the implications of January 6. Tomorrow, on February 8, 2024, the Supreme Court of the United States will hear oral argument in Trump v. Anderson. In this post, we will provide a compendium of our Section-3-related articles, presentations, briefs, etc.

Section 3 Law Review Articles

Related Law Review Articles

(For those curious, Parts V and VI of our ten-part series are mostly done, though they may change depending on what happens in Trump v. Anderson.)

Presentations

Amicus Briefs

Commentary

Blog Posts

All posts are on the Volokh Conspiracy, unless otherwise indicated.

Over the past three years, what is above reflects our primary Section-3-related output. It is possible that we missed a few items—especially during the hurly-burly of rapid developments in the last few months. Of course, during this time period, we have also published on topics wholly unrelated to Section 3 and the Constitution's "office"- and "officer"-language, all the while attending to our teaching and other academic and professional duties.