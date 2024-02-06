Expelled White Student's Suit Against Howard Law School Largely Dismissed, but Can Go Forward on Some Claims

A short excerpt from today's long decision by Judge Trevor McFadden (D.D.C.) in Newman v. Howard Univ. School of Law (for more, read the whole thing):

Howard University School of Law expelled Michael Newman. It claims that it did so because he repeatedly sent disruptive emails to his classmates against school policy. Newman tells a different story. He claims that his expulsion was the culmination of two years of racist vitriol and abuse that he suffered at the hands of Howard students and administrators…. [T]he Court dismisses most of Newman's antidiscrimination claims for failure to adequately plead the existence of a material adverse action caused by his race. And it will dismiss most of his contract-based claims for want of a binding contract. Last, it will dismiss most of his remaining tort claims. That said, several of Newman's claims survive: all those directed against unnamed third parties, and several adequately pleaded claims directed against Howard and its employees.

The court rejects Newman's claim that the school violated some of its own policies, because it concludes the policies didn't form a binding contract. But it allows Newman's "breach of contract claim based on his scholarship agreement" (and related claim for "breach of the implied duty of good faith and fair dealing") to go forward:

Howard promised to pay Newman $26,000 per year in exchange for his meeting certain eligibility criteria…. And [Newman] alleges a breach: Howard refused to pay up. Although that breach was paired with a breach of Newman's own, Newman plausibly alleges that his nonperformance of the academic qualification requirements was caused by Howard's misconduct. He alleges that professors adjusted their grading systems to disfavor him, that administrators "devised a ranking scheme in such a manner as to ensure [he] fell into the bottom half of the class" [more on that below -EV] and that they used subjective participation grades to translate his peers' biases into poor grades. He has thus plausibly alleged that Defendants' conduct is what prevented his performance, bringing his claims within the ambit of the prevention doctrine….

The court likewise allows a race discrimination claim based on this alleged breach to go forward (Newman alleged that the changes in the grading system stemmed in part from Newman's being white). Note that, as usual in a motion to dismiss, the court doesn't decide whether the allegations are factually accurate; it considers only whether, if the allegations are accurate, the defendant's conduct could indeed be said to be legally actionable.

The court rejects Newman's other discrimination claims, which claimed race-based disparate treatment, the toleration of a racially hostile environment, and retaliation for claims of discrimination.

And the court allows Newman's defamation claim to go forward but only as to two of the six statements he alleged were defamatory:

[The allegedly defamatory] statements include the following: "[Dean Danielle] Holley's testimony that Newman was argumentative with her and McGahee";

Holley's testimony that "Newman continued using the listserv in 2021 after being asked multiple times to cease";

Holley's description of Newman's email about his classmate's death as "defamatory";

Holley's statement that "Newman had written [the classmate] died from the Covid-19 vaccine";

Holley's statement that "Newman said the difference between black Americans and other Americans was that black Americans wanted the government to solve their problems for them";

Holley's claim that Newman said "African-Americans suffer from hive mind."

The court concludes that some of the statements were true and therefore couldn't be defamatory:

First, Holley's statement that "Newman continued using the listserv in 2021 after being asked multiple times to cease," was substantially true…. Second, Holley's statement that "Newman had written [that a classmate] died from the Covid-19 vaccine" was substantially true. Newman alleges that he sent an "open letter calling on Holley to delay a pending vaccine booster deadline" and discouraging students from getting a COVID vaccine booster. And he alleges that his email "shared a link to a news report" regarding a recently deceased classmate, in which she was described as having died from "pulmonary embolism (PE), a condition scientifically linked to mRNA vaccines," like those for COVID. Newman's argument about this statement is purely semantic. It is true enough that he did not say outright, based on these allegations, that his classmate died from the COVID vaccine. But the inescapable inference from his statements, taken together, is that he believes she did. He encouraged students to refrain from obtaining a vaccine booster, and, as a justification, pointed to a dead classmate who died of a condition linked to that vaccine. This is, at best, suggestive of precisely what Holley alleged—that Newman believed the COVID vaccine killed his classmate. And he cannot manufacture a defamation claim by relying on innuendo to hide the import of his statement. Next, Holley's statement that "Newman said the difference between black Americans and other Americans was that black Americans wanted the government to solve their problems for them" was substantially true. Newman alleges that he said that "the black community" "believe[s] government solves problems" while he "only see[s] it causing problems." He also admits to asking whether "black voters didn't question turning to government for solutions." To be sure, this is a closer case. Holley's articulation of Newman's statement was inartful. But her statement still tried to capture "the gist" of Newman's own remark. The clear thrust of Newman's statements is that he thinks African Americans are uncritical of government assistance or involvement and, indeed, that they ought to be more critical than they are. That is the same essential point conveyed by Holley's paraphrasing, which was therefore substantially true.

The court also concludes that the "[Newman was] argumentative with her and McGahee" statement is opinion. But it allows the defamation claim to go forward based on "two potentially actionable statements by Holley: first, her description of Newman's email about his classmate's death as 'defamatory,' and second, her claim that Newman said 'African-Americans suffer from hive mind.'"

Her description of Newman's email as "defamatory" implies certain underlying and objectively verifiable facts. Namely, that his email's factual claims were false and that they were injurious to some individual. The statement is therefore not protected opinion. Nor is it necessarily true. Based solely on the allegations in Newman's Complaint, it is far from clear that his email could be accurately described as defamatory. Perhaps this conclusion will change over the course of this case. At a later stage, the parties will be able to admit into evidence the actual text of the email and thus dispute its truth, as well as its injurious character. But at this point, based solely on Newman's allegations, Holley's statement was not protected. Nor was Holley's statement that Newman said "African-Americans suffer from hive mind" protected. This statement appears to be false. Based on Newman's Complaint, he said only that "a specific group of classmates[,] … not African-Americans generally, suffered from hive mind." Holley's assertion was not an opinion because it was an objectively verifiable statement of fact about what Newman said. Nor was her statement substantially true because it changed the core meaning of Newman's statement from a critique of specific classmates to a commentary on African-Americans as a group.

The Court therefore dismisses all of Newman's defamation claims except those pertaining to Holley's description of Newman's email about his classmate's death as "defamatory" and Holley's claim that Newman said "African-Americans suffer from hive mind."

And the court dismisses Newman's intentional infliction of emotional distress claim:

The bar to recover under on a claim is high. Newman must plausibly allege conduct by Howard that is "utterly intolerable in a civilized society." He has not done so….

There also remain some claims against third parties, which weren't the subject of a motion to dismiss. Here's an extended excerpt from the factual allegations: