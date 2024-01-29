The FTC and national security

Okay, maybe past Cybertoonz have been a little hard on the FTC in past issues, hinting that it has paid no attention to the national security concerns around personal data. In light of the Commission's recent ruling in the X-Mode case, it's become clear that the FTC is in fact focusing on how personal data is used to protect national security. So to give the Commission equal time on the issue, we've turned Cybertoonz over to Chair Lina Khan to express its views.