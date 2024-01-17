The Volokh Conspiracy
Blackman & Baude Debate Section 3 in Chicago
A civil and insightful exchange at the Union League Club.
Some readers may recall that at the Federalist Society National Lawyers Convention, I challenged Will Baude to a debate on Section 3. He graciously accepted my challenge, and we held the debate today at the Chicago Lawyers Chapter of the Federalist Society. I thought our exchange was both civil and insightful. I hope the oral arguments at the Supreme Court next month reflect this level of discourse. The video is below, and you can download my slides here.