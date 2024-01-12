Spanish Translation of "The Case Against Nationalism" Now Available

The Cato Institute has posted a Spanish-language translation of my article "The Case Against Nationalism," co-authored with Cato Institute scholar Alex Nowrasteh. If you're reading this post, you probably don't actually need the Spanish translation to read the article. You can simply read the original English version, published in National Affairs. But perhaps you have Spanish-speaking friends, relatives, or acquaintances who might be interested. If so, please consider forwarding them the link. Many of the points made in the article are of obvious relevance to both Latin American countries and the situation of Hispanics in the United States.

Both the Spanish translation and the English original are available for free at the links above. There are not behind any paywall.