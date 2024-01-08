This post is a list of my upcoming speaking engagements for the Spring 2024 semester. Unless otherwise noted, all events are free and open to the public—and in person. The listed times are those in the time zone where the event is being held.

I may add additional events and information to this post, over time.

In the meantime if your university, think tank, research institute or other similar organization would like to invite me to speak (either virtually or in person) on any topic within my expertise, I am open for business! You can get an overview of the issues I write and speak about at my website.

Jan. 9, 12:00-1:15 PM, Brigham Young University Law School, Salt Lake City, UT: "The Case for Disqualifying Trump Under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment." Debate with Prof. Kurt Lash. Sponsored by the BYU Federalist Society.

Jan. 10, 2-3 PM, Competitive Enterprise Institute, Washington, DC: "The Case Against Nationalism." This event is by invitation only, I believe.

Feb. 1, noon-1 PM (tentative time), University of Dayton School of Law: "A Qualified Defense of the Major Questions Doctrine." Sponsored by the Dayton Federalist Society.

Feb. 8, noon-1:15 PM (tentative time), University of Michigan, Ross School of Business , Ann Arbor, MI: "Free to Move: Foot Voting, Migration, and Political Freedom." Sponsored the Adam Smith Society.

Feb. 15, noon-1:15 PM (tentative time), Case Western Reserve University Law School, Cleveland, OH: "The Free Market Case for Open Borders Immigration" (tentative title). Sponsored by the Case Western Federalist Society.

Feb. 22, noon- 1 PM, University of North Carolina Law School, Chapel Hill, NC: "Rights and Wrongs of State Preemption of Local Government Policy" (debate with Prof. Rick SU). Sponsored by the UNC Federalist Society.

Mar. 6, noon-1 PM (tentative time), Boston University School of Law, Boston MA: "The Constitutional Case Against Exclusionary Zoning." Sponsored by the BU Federalist Society.

Mar. 6, 4:20-5:40 PM, Law and Economics Workshop, Boston University School of Law, Boston MA: Topic TBA. This event is likely limited to faculty and other invitees.

April 2, Scalia Law School, George Mason University, Arlington, VA: "The Criminal Cases Against Trump." Sponsored by the George Mason Criminal Law Society.

April 5, Time TBA, Conference on "The Origins, Justification, and Implications of the Right to Property," University of Denver, Denver, CO: "Takings, the Police Power, and the Right to Use."