No Sealing for Defendant After Pro Se Plaintiffs' Sex Trafficking Allegations Were Dismissed

In Magistrate Judge Daphne Oberg's decision Thursday in Schur v. Berntsen, self-represented plaintiffs had sued, "generally alleging Defendants are involved in 'sex trafficking, … labor traf[f]icking, harass[ ]ment, [and] hate crimes.'"

In this case, Plaintiffs alleged Nathan Schur met Ms. Berntsen through a dating application and Ms. Berntsen later sexually assaulted him, filed a false police report about him, threatened him with guns registered to another person, and "continued harassing [him] and asking for sexual favors." They alleged both defendants filed a protective order against Mr. Schur, "making him fear for his safety in the state of Utah." They further alleged Ms. Berntsen "intimidated Mr. Schur and his family in their political asylum case." According to the complaint, Mr. Schur obtained his green card in 2015 but Ms. Berntsen then tried to interfere with his citizenship "with her attempts to turn [Mr.] Schur into a sexual slave." Plaintiffs also allege [plaintiffs] Ana Maria Ravines de Schur (Mr. Schur's mother) and Jessica Johannes were traumatized by Ms. Berntsen's threats against Mr. Schur and by viewing a video of the assault.

The case was dismissed in 2022, largely because plaintiffs had alleged violations of criminal statutes that didn't provide for civil enforcement in private lawsuits, and because the allegations didn't support any claim "under 18 U.S.C. § 1595, which provides a private right of action for victims of slavery and trafficking":

The complaint alleges Mr. Schur was sexually assaulted and harassed, but it does not allege the defendants held him in a condition of peonage, involuntary servitude, or forced labor. And a general allegation that Ms. Berntsen is attempting to make Mr. Schur a "sexual slave" is insufficient to allege the defendants are guilty of or benefitted from trafficking him into slavery. Additionally, the complaint does not allege that either Ms. Ravines de Schur or Ms. Johannes are victims of slavery or trafficking by the defendants—and 18 U.S.C. § 1595 only provides a private right of action for victims. For these reasons, the complaint fails to state a claim under 18 U.S.C. § 1595. And the court is unable to conceive of any other federal cause of action under which the complaint could state a claim.

(Presumably the plaintiffs could sue for ordinary torts, such as battery, but they didn't do so, presumably because such a claim would have had to be brought in state court.) A year later, defendant sought to have the case sealed, but the Magistrate Judge said no:

Ms. Berntsen alleges she and her son … have been victims of Mr. Schur's harassment and Ms. Berntsen is the repeated victim of domestic violence by Mr. Schur. She asserts she has a protective order against Mr. Schur, which he has violated….