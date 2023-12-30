The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Institute for Justice: Totally Worth Your Donations
As I've mentioned before, it's one of the public interest law firms that I admire most.
I just gave some money to the Institute for Justice, a first-rate libertarian public interest law firm (and also the provider of the weekly Short Circuit posts on this blog, which are written by IJ's John Ross). I've long much admired IJ: I've litigated some First Amendment cases, but it's not that hard to win them, given how strong First Amendment protections generally are—IJ, on the other hand, has figured out ways of winning even economic liberties cases, where the degree of difficulty is much higher.
Here's IJ's little pitch, which I'm delighted to pass along, with my full endorsement:
Friends, please give us money. We will use it to sue the government, whether it is arresting a grandmother for criticizing the government; flooding a fourth-generation family farm without paying; secretly declaring that a perfectly pleasant neighborhood is a slum (so it can be seized via eminent domain); robbing innocent people's safe-deposit boxes (and then losing what they took); trespassing on rural property without a warrant, stealing a trail camera, and using it to spy on the owner's family; barring a nonprofit from providing free legal advice; and many, many other things. Help IJ protect the constitutional rights of all Americans with a secure online donation today at ij.org/donate.
By the way, if you do donate (or have donated in the past), please leave a comment below saying you did, so your fellow readers can see. (No obligation, of course, but I think it might be nice.)