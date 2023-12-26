"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 50: A Retrospective Celebrating Our 50th Episode

The 50th episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange pauses for a moment to take stock.

We guide listeners through a retrospective of the podcast on the occasion of the show's 50th episode. What lessons have we learned from our guests and conversations? We discuss societal loneliness and disconnection, the state of the dating apps, and the key traits and situations to avoid while dating.

We also explore the ways that communities can support both single and coupled people in today's world. Come celebrate this big milestone and final episode of season 2 with us!