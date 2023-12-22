The Volokh Conspiracy

The Supreme Court Denies Cert. in United States v. Trump

We won.

I won my campaign to get the Supreme Court to deny Special Counsel Jack Smith's petition for certiorari before judgement.  I had argued in an amicus brief that Jack Smith lacked standing to represent the United States because his appointment as Special Counsel was unconstitutional.  I therefore urged the Court to deny his petition, which it did.