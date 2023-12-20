Congratulations to My Co-Bloggers on the HeinOnline ScholarRank List

The Top 250 list is an rough measure of recent influence of authors of law review articles, based on citations by articles (especially weighing those in the last 5 years), citations by courts (likewise weighted in favor of the last 5 years), and number of accesses at HeinOnline for the last 12 months. It includes scholars living and dead (#3, for instance, is the great torts scholar William Prosser, who died in 1972). My co-bloggers on the list are:

Orin Kerr (#11).

Will Baude (#26).

Steve Calabresi (#78).

Randy Barnett (#89).

Sai Prakash (#113).

Sam Bray (#136).

David Kopel (#187).

Stephen Sachs (#190).

Note that the top 250 are out of the tens of thousands of current and past law professors at U.S. law schools, as well as other law review article authors. Even many top 20 law schools have only a few names on the list (e.g., only four for Georgetown, including Randy). Obviously, the rankings have many limitations—for instance, they don't include citations to books and treatises—and they also vary from month to month; but I thought they were worth noting.