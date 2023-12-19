Justice O'Connor and If

I haven't had anything to say on occasion of the death of Justice O'Connor; there just doesn't seem to be anything to add beyond what others have said. (I particularly recommend Jonathan Rauch's remembrance and reflection.) But I did notice that Bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's homily at the funeral quoted Justice O'Connor's speech in honor of one of her Stanford professors (Harry Rathbun), which in turn quoted Rudyard Kipling's If.

The Bishop thought the poem gave some insight into the Justice's character, and I think she was correct. Plus, it's a great poem; here's the excerpt that Justice O'Connor had included in her speech: