Harvard/Harris Poll: Huge Majorities of 18-to-24-Year-Olds Believe Jews, Whites "are Oppressors"

From the poll, conducted Wednesday and Thursday of last week:

There is an ideology that white people are oppressors and nonwhite people and people of certain groups have been oppressed and as a result should be favored today at universities and for employment. Do you support or oppose this ideology?

A question asked two questions after that (the intervening question being, "Do you think this ideology is helpful or hurtful to our society?"):

Do you think that Jews as a class are oppressors and should be treated as oppressors or is that a false ideology?

Lots more in the survey, available here. From the description:

This survey was conducted online within the United States from December 13-14 among 2,034 registered voters by The Harris Poll and HarrisX. Results were weighted for age within gender, region, race/ethnicity, marital status, household size, income, employment, education, political party, and political ideology where necessary to align them with their actual proportions in the population. Propensity score weighting was also used to adjust for respondents' propensity to be online. The poll was supervised by pollsters:

Mark Penn (Chairman, The Harris Poll)

Dritan Nesho (CEO, HarrisX)

Stephen Ansolabehere (Professor and CAPS Director Emeritus, Harvard University)

It seems likely that, of the 2,034 registered voters, only about 170 or so were age 18-to-24 (12% of the adult population, discounted for lower voter registration numbers), which would yield a margin of error of ±8%; even with that margin of error, the view that whites and Jews are oppressors would get huge majorities among 18-to-24-year-olds.