Harvard Panel on Campus Free Speech
Now available for viewing on C-Span
On December 12, I participated in a timely panel discussion at the Radcliffe Institute for Advanced Study on "Free Speech, Political Speech, and Hate Speech on Campus." The panel included Jeannie Suk Gersen, Nadine Strossen, and Erica Chenoweth, and was moderated by Tomiko Brown-Nagin.
A recording of that event is now available for viewing on C-Span here.
From the C-Span description.
Scholars from Harvard, Princeton, and New York Law School discussed campus speech amid the Israel-Hamas war at an event hosted by Harvard University. Topics included fostering a culture of mutual respect for disagreeing viewpoints, distinguishing between protected hate speech and harassment and bullying, protests on college campuses, and whether universities should take a stance on controversial issues. Prior to this event, Harvard University President Claudine Gay and other university presidents received backlash and calls for resignation due to their congressional testimony on antisemitism on college campuses.