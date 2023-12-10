The Volokh Conspiracy
Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
From Sam Altman (OpenAI) on Anti-Semitism
for a long time i said that antisemitism, particularly on the american left, was not as bad as people claimed.
i'd like to just state that i was totally wrong.
i still don't understand it, really. or know what to do about it.
but it is so fucked.
— Sam Altman (@sama) December 8, 2023
(Apropos The Lesson and the value of free speech; see "Moral Rot": Rude Awakenings, Lessons, and Being Not Sure How to Cope.)