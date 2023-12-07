Mostly law professors | Sometimes contrarian | Often libertarian | Always independent
Politics
Eugene Volokh
|
12.7.2023 3:00 AM
To get the Volokh Conspiracy Daily e-mail, please sign up here.
Δ
NEXT: You're 18 and Having Sex with 14-Year-Old? No Problem (in Arkansas). But Better Not Show Your Genitals!
Eugene Volokh is the Gary T. Schwartz Distinguished Professor of Law at UCLA. Naturally, his posts here (like the opinions of the other bloggers) are his own, and not endorsed by any educational institution.
Show Comments (0)
Joe Lancaster
|
12.6.2023 11:30 PM
Elizabeth Nolan Brown
|
12.6.2023 9:51 PM
Christian Britschgi
|
12.6.2023 9:47 PM
Robby Soave
|
12.6.2023 5:57 PM
Eric Boehm
|
12.6.2023 4:30 PM