"Strangers on the Internet" Podcast Episode 49: Exclusive Interview with Author L.L. Kirchner

The forty-ninth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features an exclusive interview with award-winning screenwriter and author L.L. Kirchner.

L.L., who has written the memoirs Blissful Thinking: A Memoir of Overcoming the Wellness Revolution (available here) and American Lady Creature: (My) Change in the Middle East (available here), takes my co-host and me through the whirlwind of her life in this episode you will not want to miss. While living in Qatar, L.L. received a phone call from her husband announcing that he wanted a divorce. Afraid that she would spiral back into substance addiction, L.L. promptly decided to take a spiritual journey to India where she quit smoking cigarettes as soon as she landed and threw herself into yoga and meditation, even visiting a sex cult at one point.

L.L. tells it all, from the start of her eventually babysitting-funded alcoholism that started at age ten (later on adding other drugs) to the dating column and matchmaking experiment she ran for an alternative newspaper. After some online dating adventures of her own in NYC, did she really end up finding love with Florida Man?? Come find out!